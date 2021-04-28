Defense helps Tucker County clinch regional championship over Tygarts Valley

PARSONS, W. Va. — A defensive masterpiece from Tucker County High School guided the Mountain Lions to the A regional championship over Tygarts Valley. The Lions held the lead from end to end in the 53-36 victory.

Tucker’s Trenton Wilfong surrounded by Bulldog defender, but still managed to make this shot.

It took the Bulldogs four and a half minutes to get on the board. Tucker County took advantage on the offensive end, jumping out to a 7-0 lead before Tygarts Valley got its first bucket. As the teams settled into the game, however, the Bulldogs began to claw back.

Tygarts Valley got within three in the first half before the Lions extended their lead back to seven at the halftime break. From there, Tucker County flexed its offensive muscle. The defensive effort was consistent — the Bulldogs did not score more than 11 points in any quarter of the game. The Lions, on the other hand, scored 14 and 15 points in the third and fourth quarters, respectively. That allowed them to stretch the lead out in the second half and secure the 17-point win.

Zack Colebank and Ashton Lycliter led the way for Tucker County for ten points apiece in the win. Tygarts Valley’s Josh Bright lead the game with 15 points on the night, 42% of the Bulldogs’ offensive output on the evening.

Tucker County will move onto the state tournament in Charleston.