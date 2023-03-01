PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Tucker County Animal Shelter is asking for help from the public to care for an injured dog and bring his abuser to justice.

According to the animal shelter, the dog, who workers have named Brendan, was found tangled to a tree in the woods with a gunshot wound to his face. The shelter said he was shot at point blank range, and a shell casing was in his neck.

“This was an unsuccessful execution,” said a Tucker County Animal Shelter Facebook post.

Brendan is staying at the vet for now, and the shelter said it will “undoubtedly be a high bill” and and extensive recovery, and it could use help from the community to pay for it. You can donate to the shelter on its website or through its Paypal.

Courtesy: Margaret Keane/Tucker County Humane Society

The Tucker County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating the shooting. If anyone has information about the incident that may help the investigation, they can reach out to the sheriff’s department at 304-478-2121.

“Despite this he is an incredibly sweet and calm boy who has been letting us care for him,” said the animal shelter’s post. It continued, “Please find it in your heart to help us help him.