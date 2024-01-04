PETERSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The U.S. Forest Service has officially closed the roads to the Dolly Sods Wilderness for the winter.

Forest Roads 19 and 75 were closed on Jan. 2 and will not reopen until April. The roads are closed every winter on the first day after the New Year’s holiday for public safety reasons because of “variable road conditions.”

Last year, both roads were closed early in December 2022 after some forest visitors were stranded in the forest for several hours after a heavy snowfall.

Forest roads across the Monongahela National Forest are not plowed in the winter, including access roads to Spruce Knob and the Highland Scenic Highway.

Other attractions like the Bickle Knob, Olson and Spruce Knob observation towers don’t close seasonally, but they do close when the roads are snow-covered.

According to the Mon Forest, even if the weather is clear at lower elevations, road conditions in the mountains can be “treacherous.”