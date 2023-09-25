DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — This weekend marked the first official weekend of fall and despite misty and rainy conditions, hundreds of people came out to the annual Fall Leaf Peeper’s Festival in Davis.

The annual event takes place on the final weekend of September and this year featured more than 50 vendors.

“It started a long time ago as an economic driver to bring people to the area just to make money for the local businesses and it’s turned into a very productive, very popular festival, that people want to come and participate in as well as do their car shows or be a vendor,” Brian Sarfino, the Marketing Manager for Tucker County’s Convention and Visitor Bureau said.

Some of the many events included an indoor craft show, a car show, horseback riding and lots of family-friendly games.