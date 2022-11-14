THOMAS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County community members are telling the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) to “go north” with the Corridor H project—which in Tucker County, would create 10 miles of four-lane, divided highway between Parsons and Davis.

The Friends of Blackwater group is concerned the sight and noise of the highway, if built, would drastically impact the surrounding area, which includes Blackwater Falls State Park, the Monongahela National Forest and the Blackwater Industrial Complex.

The route was the subject of a lawsuit against the DOH, and afterward, it found a northern route for the project that would take the highway around the towns, rather than through them.

Friends of Blackwater said 80% of public comments were in favor of the northern route, but regardless, when the DOH resumed the Corridor H project in 2019, locals were shown maps using the original route.

This week, people, businesses and organizations in Tucker County are hosting a fundraiser and information session in support of the northern route. It’s scheduled for Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at The Purple Fiddle in Thomas.

According to a press release about the event sent by organizers, there will be complimentary food and non-alcoholic drinks provided by the Purple Fiddle and music by the band Localmotive.

Organizers will also teach attendees how to submit public comments about the project at the event. The WVDOH’s public comment period ends on Dec. 12, 2022, according to the release.

Comments can be sent to the DOH online​ or​ in writing. Written comments can be sent to:

Mr. Travis Long, Director

Technical Support Division

West Virginia Division of Highways

1334 Smith Street

Charleston, West Virginia 25301