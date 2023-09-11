DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The annual Governor’s Tourism Conference takes place each year to give tourism industry members a chance to network amongst each other and collaborate on different tourism projects across the state. The 2023 conference took place at the Canaan Valley Resort State Park, and Governor Jim Justice gave a speech to motivate the attendees.

During his speech, Justice declared that 2022 was West Virginia’s best tourism year to date, with the economic impact exceeding $7 billion, marking a 17 percent increase in visitor spending compared to pre-pandemic levels, which is higher than the country’s overall rate of just one percent regarding post-pandemic tourism recovery.

Justice said that he felt at one point that the state was going backwards, but said that West Virginia “has so much to offer from a tourism standpoint, it’s off the chart.”

Regarding the state’s turnaround to reach the levels it did last year, the governor said that “all in the world we had to do was turn ourselves loose: let the world see how great West Virginia is, and we’ve done it.”

The governor credited many local businesses to the current economic success of tourism in West Virginia but wanted to put an emphasis on small businesses. He said that small businesses are the state’s backbone, adding “the mom and pops that get up everyday and make their business go makes this nation run. And so, we don’t wanna ever forget that.”

The governor said he feels that the state has “just barely touched the edges” as far as what has already been accomplished, believing that West Virginia’s recent tourism accomplishments are a result of all of the work that’s been done so far, but wanted to motivate the tourism industry professionals at this year’s event to keep striving to improve.

“With all of that, you know, I’m a real believer in the right person’s in the right job and they’re motivated. You know, well that’s really what I try to do,” Justice said. “All I try to do is just motivate them to do more.”

The conference will continue through Sept. 12, with some of the different events including a networking breakfast, learning labs and individual assistance appointments.