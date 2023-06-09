HAMBLETON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A groundbreaking ceremony was held on Friday in Tucker County for the Kerens to Parsons — Section Three project on U.S. Route 48, also known as Corridor H. This project is one of the five sections that make up the Kerens to Parsons project.

Jimmy Wriston, Secretary of the West Virginia Department of Transportation said, “This is an exciting day up here for Corridor H, for Tucker County, and for a lot of people who put a lot of hard work in. We are breaking ground on section three of the next section of Corridor H. We’ve got our contractor up here, we’ve got out design engineers up here, we’ve got some of the DOH folks up here. It’s a, the Governor is here with Baby Dog, it’s a big deal because we’re moving toward connecting this thing together and were going to build this road.”

The ceremony took place on Friday, but the project has been in motion since last November. Before construction could start, the land had to be timbered which could only be done from March to November.

Now that construction can begin, the work will involve grading and drainage work. The construction team is made up of many West Virginians who are very excited to get to work on this project.

Governor Jim Justice and Baby Dog were also in attendance at Friday’s event and helped break ground. Governor Justice said that the single most important project in West Virginia right now is Corridor H.

“This I’m really proud of, this you know, from day one I said this is the most important and from that I, I hope and pray in many ways that, that by the day I leave we’ll be under contract for the whole deal, and what it will bring to this state is business opportunity beyond belief, but it will bring growth, it will bring people. We need population in West Virginia in so many ways, it will bring tourism, it will bring so much goodness and, and I am really, really proud of that,” said Governor of West Virginia, Jim Justice.

As of right now, the team is unsure of when the project will be finished, but they are certain this road will get built. For more information, you can visit The West Virginia Department of Transportation’s website at transportation.wv.gov.