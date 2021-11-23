Hellbender Burritos is returning to WV

DAVIS, W.Va. – Hellbender Burritos, a famous restaurant in Tucker County will be reopening.

The restaurant announced the information in a Facebook post on Tuesday morning. Until Tuesday, the Hellbenders’ Facebook page has been inactive since it announced its closing in May of 2020.

The Hellbender Burritos sign from back in 2012 (WBOY image)

Friends of Hellbender Burritos: At this time, we do not have a plan or timeframe for reopening. We know this is very disappointing for many people to hear, and we truly appreciate your support and understanding. Stay safe! Stay healthy! Hellbender Burritos Facebook post, May 19, 2020

Those who know Hellbender Burritos are over the moon at the possibility of getting a hellbender, a specialty burrito with a protein, such as shrimp or chicken, rice, buffalo sauce and blue cheese, or another one of the Tex Mex restaurant’s unique burritos. Commenters on the Facebook post called Hellbenders the “Best Burrito’s I’ve ever had” and “my favorite place to eat.”

Along with the announcement of its reopening, the Hellbender Burritos Facebook page also posted a job opening for a part-time server.

WBOY 12 News visited Hellbenders back in 2012; here is some throwback footage.