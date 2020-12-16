History will be preserved in Tucker County after a grant was received to make improvements to its jailhouse

PARSONS, W.Va. – The Tucker County Commission has received a grant from the state to improve the courthouse complex.

The county has been renovating the interior of the old jailhouse building but had applied for funds to repair and refurbish the exterior.

The project won’t just match the jailhouse with other buildings in the complex; it will also preserve the work already done and keep people safer, too.

“It’s very important to get that restored and repaired, and actually, there are some safety issues if you look really close. The porch, the mortar, and everything is falling out. The bricks look like they could fall out on someone,” said County Administrator Shelia DeVilder.

The jailhouse is currently in use as a home for the county’s community corrections program.