Justice promotes Roads to Prosperity program and Corridor H development

PARSONS, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice stopped by the Parsons area Monday to provide an update to the community on the progress of Corridor H.

Justice joined both state and regional officials at the site of the future Parsons exit on the highway.

He and Corridor H Authority Director Robbie Morris spoke about the more than $100 million that has been allocated to help complete the highway.

While the final completion date is far from set, Morris said finishing the leg from Kerens to Parsons can make a big difference locally.

“It will link up the last major community and county seat on the western side of the road, that being Parsons, to the rest of Corridor H, and that is significant. Expect a significant boost in economic activity and transportation activity from this section being open once it is,” said Morris.

Funds from Justice’s Roads to Prosperity program are helping to fund the new construction. He said Corridor H is his top priority of all transportation projects in the state.