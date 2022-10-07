ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The temporary replacement Laneville Bridge is now open, restoring access to the main entrance to Dolly Sods Wilderness, the Monongahela National Forest announced Friday.

The Bridge, which goes over Red Creek on Forest Road 19 in Laneville, was completed three weeks ahead of schedule. Both vehicles and pedestrians can use the bridge.

The previous bridge was closed in July after safety concerns were identified during a routine inspection.

“Thank you to the residents of the Laneville community for your patience and understanding as we worked to replace the bridge as quickly as possible. It is times like these that bring us together to find creative solutions that work,” said District Ranger Jon Morgan. “As a result of problem-solving together, we have strengthened existing partnerships and created new ones that will serve us well in the future.”