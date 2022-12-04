THOMAS, W.Va. – The public comments period for the Parsons to Davis section of Corridor H is coming to an end.

According to the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH), the Corridor H comment period will end on Dec. 12.

The Corridor H route has sparked controversy from locals since its announcement, with concerns about how it will effect the local environment as well as the economy.

Over 3,000 individuals have proposed an alternate, northern route for the highway by signing a Change.org petition alongside other petitions from local residents.

According to the Tucker County Chamber of Commerce, most of their chamber members also expressed support for the proposed northern route.

If you would like to file a comment on the matter, you can find an online submission form here, or you can mail it to Travis Long, Director Technical Support Division, West Virginia Division of Highways, 1334 Smith Street, Charleston, WV 25301.

For more information on the Corridor H project, you can visit the DOH website, https://www.wvhighlands.org/highways/ or https://www.saveblackwater.org/corridor-h