DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The St. George Medical Clinic announced on Monday that it has officially opened the Canaan Valley Clinic and Canaan Valley Pharmacy.

The new medical clinic is open 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. and the new pharmacy is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, according to a press release. The clinic accepts walk-ins and appointments from new and existing patients.

“We are pleased to offer high-quality health care services to Canaan Valley residents as well as visitors to the Tucker County region,” said Paul Wamsley, CEO of St. George Medical Clinic. “At St. George Medical Clinic, we recognize the importance of supporting a growing community by providing convenient access to primary and comprehensive medical services close to home.”

Canaan Valley Clinic (Courtesy: St. George Medical Clinic)

The new Canaan Valley location will offer the following services:

Include routine and preventive health care

Immunizations

Behavioral health services

Radiology

Phlebotomy

Pharmacy services (including drive-thru pharmacy services)

“The St. George Medical Clinic staff has worked hard to develop strong relationships with other healthcare facilities to bring medical services to the Canaan Valley area that otherwise would be unavailable,” Wamsley said. “We hope to expand in the future as we see a greater need for additional services.”

Appointments and prescriptions at the St. George Canaan Valley Clinic and Pharmacy are covered by most insurances, according to the release, and for those who have no insurance or less coverage, St. George Medical Clinic also offers a sliding-fee discount program.

For more information, visit the St. George’s Clinic website.