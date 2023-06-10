Isaiah Russell (left) and Brooklyn Stemple (right) Photos courtesy of West Virginia State Police.

PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Silver Alert for two missing Tucker County juveniles was lifted Saturday after law enforcement managed to locate the pair.

16-year-old Isaiah Russell and 14-year-old Brooklyn Stemple were found safe in Tucker County by the Parsons Detachment of the West Virginia State Police (WVSP) on June 10, according to a WVSP release.

The pair were reported to have run away from the Horseshoe Run area on June 5. A Silver Alert was later enacted on June 9 due to Isaiah’s medical conditions, Tourette’s syndrome as well as Asperger’s syndrome.

The WVSP credit the public with providing the information that helped lead to the juveniles’ whereabouts.

WVSP Trooper C. A. Hawkins was the lead investigator on the case.