DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A new mobile broadband site is coming to Davis, Tucker County to help first responders communicate with each other thanks to First Responder Network Authority and AT&T’s FirstNet initiative.

According to a press release from AT&T sent Thursday, the company uses direct feedback from public safety and local stakeholders to build its Band 14 spectrum network out, which is why it’s helped launch new purpose-built FirstNet sites in rural and remote areas where emergency responses have been previously challenged.

The new mobile broadband site will add coverage around East Portal Road in Davis.

FirstNet is working to solve communications issues like interoperability, network congestion and commercial network providers slowing public safety’s data connection while they’re on life-saving missions, according to the release.

Earlier this year, FirstNet sites were built between Route 12 and Opequon Creek in Berkeley County, around South Childs Road and Leestown Road in Jefferson County and in Overbrook and Clinton and along SR-88 northeast of Oglebay Resort in Ohio County, according to the release.

In total, AT&T says more than 160 communities across West Virginia and more than 21,800 agencies and organizations nationwide are using FirstNet, the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to first responders and the extended public safety community.