Update: 10/24/2023, 8:20 p.m.

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Kevin White, the Director of the Tucker County Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has informed 12 News that all Timberline Utilities customers will be under a boil water advisory until further notice due to the power outage in the region.

Original: 10/24/2023, 4:39 p.m.

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Approximately 630 Mon Power customers in the Davis area have been without power since Sunday morning.

Officials with Mon Power/FirstEnergy confirmed to 12 News that after the outage occurred on Sunday, crews determined that the source was damage to underground equipment. Due to faulty wiring, the repairs needed to be more in-depth than they originally thought, which caused a delay in power being restored.

A FirstEnergy representative told 12 News on Tuesday that they estimate that power will be restored to those customers by Tuesday evening—Oct. 24.

Crews are currently on site to repair the damage, but at this time, FirstEnergy officials are not sure what caused the damage and the outage.

As of 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, 631 total customers in Tucker County were without power, including 22 in Canaan Valley and 609 in Davis.