PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A group of motorcycle riders honoring the men and women who have gone beyond the call of duty rode into Tucker County Friday afternoon.

The End of Watch Riders ride across the country with a trailer covered with names and pictures of men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty.

They made a stop in Parsons to honor Adam Arbogast, a firefighter, EMS dispatcher and code enforcement officer for the police department who died less than a year ago due to COVID.

The End of Watch ride began in Spokane, Washington on June 1 and will cover 23,000 miles visiting 200 and 68 departments that have lost one of their own. Their trailer carries the memory of 608 officers.

“We want to make sure that the survivors and the families know that we are not forgetting their loved ones and I wanted the departments to know that their hurt that’s being felt within their city and jurisdiction is nationwide,” said founder and chairman of the End Watch Riders Jagrut Shah.

“It was truly an honor to work with Adam,” said Parsons Police Chief Kevin Keplinger. “I remember when I got the call that he had passed, it just—it wasn’t real. It just didn’t seem real that he was gone, that he wouldn’t be coming in the door, that he wouldn’t be cracking his jokes. And as I look at this wall, it becomes real. It’s not just numbers. These are men, families, children and communities.”

Arbogast’s Parents and daughter, along with other friends and family, attended the ceremony on Friday.