DAVIS, W.Va. – The new Lodge at Blackwater Falls State Park is now open after the completion of a multimillion-dollar renovation project.

Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and officials with West Virginia State Parks held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the new Lodge on Tuesday and celebrated the completion of several other major improvement projects at Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort state parks.

Ribbon-cutting for the Blackwater Falls Lodge (Courtesy: Gov. Justice’s office)

The lodge and other facilities at Blackwater Falls State Park are reopening after the completion of $6.85 million in renovations and improvements, including $5.2 million for the lodge alone.

Canaan Valley Resort State Park is also nearing completion on $2.65 million in upgrades to its facilities.

Upgrades include a completely renovated lodge and cabin upgrades at Blackwater Falls and improvements to the tube park, ski area, cabins and campground at Canaan Valley Resort State Park, according to a release from Gov. Justice.

“What we’re accomplishing in these parks and all of our state parks across West Virginia is truly unbelievable,” Gov. Justice said. “The multiplier effects that these investments are going to bring back to us are off the charts. It’s going to bring in more people who want to visit West Virginia, and some of those people will decide that they don’t just want to visit, they want to live here.”

The lodge at Blackwater Falls, which was built in the 1950s, has been updated without changing the personality and charm of the lodge’s original architecture.

Guest rooms were refurbished

New suites were added

The lobby and public lounge were renovated

A new gift shop was added

The Smokehouse Restaurant was remodeled

Other work at Blackwater Falls included renovations to the Blackwater Trading Company gift shop, a new camp store, the construction of a porte-cochère at the lodge and ADA access improvements to the Sled Run building.

At Canaan Valley Resort, cabins were renovated, tube run lanes were expanded and a new magic carpet was added, the ski rental shop was renovated and a new ticketing system for skiing was installed. Work is underway on campground and bathhouse expansions.

Blackwater Falls and Canaan Valley Resort state parks aren’t the only state parks to receive major upgrades recently.

More than $151 million in improvements have been completed or started at every state park and forest over the past five years.

“At the end of the day, we know how good we are in West Virginia, and we know the beauty that we have and the opportunity that we have,” said Gov. Justice. “You just needed a leader who supported these opportunities. You needed somebody who was proud enough to say, ‘By god, we’re going to put real money into our parks and we’re going to change the landscape of our state.’ That’s exactly what we’ve done and look what’s happened. The outside world is waking up and saying West Virginia is a miraculous state; the diamond in the rough that we all missed.”