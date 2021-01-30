New restaurant opens door in Thomas

THOMAS, W.Va. – Farm Up Table serves comfort food with a hint of cajun to it. While some of the items on the menu and the fleur-de-lis decor on the outside may be inspired from New Orleans cuisine, plenty of the meat and produce is grown locally on nearby farms.

Farm Up Table opened its doors on Saturday.

If it sounds familiar, Farm Up was a food truck for years. Owner Tiffiny Villar built up a following on wheels, but always had brick and mortar aspirations for her restaurant. On Saturday, that became a reality. The food truck did not have the opportunity to go out in last year due to the pandemic, so Villar was looking forward to getting back in the kitchen and seeing familiar faces.

“I like that energy and that, ya know, when it’s really busy and crazy and the phone’s ringing. It’s sort of like organized chaos,” she said.

While she understands business may be slow in the beginning due to COVID guidelines, Villar looked at the limitations as an opportunity to work out the kinks in her new restaurant. She hopes that when tourism picks back up and the weather gets nicer, the staff will be in a good rhythm and will be ready to serve larger amounts of people.