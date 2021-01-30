New Timberline Mountain owner embracing challenges

PARSONS, W.Va. – Timberline Mountain is up and running for the 2021 winter sports season. The new management that took over during the pandemic is in the midst of its first busy season, even during one of the strangest winters in recent history.

People enjoying skiing and snowboarding at Timberline.

Tom Price, who took over as director of operations at Timberline last year, has faced it all in his first year in charge. On top of the pandemic forcing him to change how he runs his business, there were many projects he had to take on when he arrived. One of those projects was installing a new, multi-million dollar lift that takes hundreds of people up to the top of the mountain every day. Through it all, Price remained consistent that the resort is right as he wants it. He also said that hitting the slopes is one of the best activities when trying to keep distance from others during the pandemic.

A new lift was one of the initiatives Price took on when he took over.

“People are eager to get outside. Everybody spent a lot of time indoors this summer and fall. And people are excited to be outside. Like I said, skiing and snowboarding are just one of the best sports during these times,” he explained.

Overall, as he heads towards the tail end of the busy season, Price called his first winter at Timberline a success. He was grateful to the public for consistently coming out and supporting the resort. In addition, he was thankful to the local government for working with him to ensure that Timberline could stay open with COVID protocols in place.