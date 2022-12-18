CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – In a recent Facebook post, Timberline Mountain announced that they will be bringing back night skiing.

Starting Dec. 26, Timberline Mountain will have limited nighttime terrain for skiing and snowboarding within the range of their mid-mountain quad chair until 8 p.m.

According to the Facebook post, after Jan.1, for the remainder of the season, “night skiing will be available on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays until 8 p.m.”

Night skiing hours can be found on the Timberline Mountain website and a map with the night skiing trails can be seen below.

Timberland Mountain trail map