BELINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County design company gave one of the cruisers from the Parsons Police Department in Tucker County a new look.

Bigfoot Designs, formerly known as Mountain State Designs, created the new graphic, which features a thin blue line flag and is similar to other Parsons cruiser designs that also have the flag.

The department shared the new design on its social media, saying, “Huge shout out to Bigfoot Designs in Belington for the awesome work they did on our cruiser. The graphics turned out great!”

New Parsons police cruiser wrap by Bigfoot Designs (Courtesy: Parsons Police Department)

Bigfoot Designs told 12 News, “Parsons Police was great to work with!” The designers drew inspiration from the other similar cruiser but “with some improvements.” The process for the “half-wrap” design, meaning that it covers part of the vehicle, took about five or six days from approval to application.

Bigfoot Designs said that it has done similar design jobs for several other first responders in north central West Virginia, including the Barbour County Sheriff’s Department and Coalton, Belington and Huttonsville fire departments. The company said it has also talked about other possible projects with the Parsons Police Department in the future but nothing is currently in the works.

The ‘Thin Blue Line Flag’ has been widely accepted as a flag to represent support of law enforcement and police, but several departments across the country, including the LAPD, have banned displays of the flag, calling it a “symbol of far-right ideology and white supremacism.”