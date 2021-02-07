Parsons pregnancy center receives ultrasound machine donation

PARSONS, W.Va. – The Parsons Pregnancy Care Center received a new gift on Sunday thanks to some help from local groups.

The Knights of Columbus helped to raise $19,500 to buy the center an ultrasound machine to allow mothers to see their unborn children. The Parsons Pregnancy Care Center, located in the town’s municipal building, focuses on helping pregnant women who are undecided about whether to keep their babies.

The group also had the machine blessed by a priest before using it. Those with the center say having this machine will hopefully help them care for more expectant mothers who need support.









“Now to have one in the northern part of the state is really great. It’s just awesome to know that we have it here,” said Barbara Kincaid, director of the Central West Virginia Center for Pregnancy Care, which covers nine counties.

The pregnancy care center also offers clothing and necessities for mothers and children up to five years old, as well as presentations on sexual health and parenting.