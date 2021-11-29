Parsons volunteer firefighter dies from COVID-19 complications

Parsons Volunteer Fire Department Lieutenant Adam Arbogast died Nov. 25 due to complications from COVID-19.
PARSONS, W.Va. – A Parsons volunteer firefighter has died from COVID-19 complications.

According to a press released from the Parsons Volunteer Fire Department, Lieutenant Adam Arbogast died late Thursday evening, Nov. 25.

Arbogast was a member of the Parsons VFD for more than 20 years, the release states. He served as a lieutenant for Parsons Company 10 for the last eight years and was dispatcher for Tucker County 911.

A viewing will be held for Arbogast on Dec. 1, 4 p.m.–7 p.m. at the Lohr & Barb Funeral Home in Parsons. A funeral service will be held Dec. 2 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Arbogast was 37 years old.

