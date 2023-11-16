PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Walgreens in Parsons is set to close, and the city has let residents and those concerned know what to do if they don’t want that to happen.

An employee confirmed to 12 News that the location was going to close but did not specify when or why.

12 News reached out to Walgreens’ corporate office for more information about the closure but has not yet heard back.

Walgreens is the only chain pharmacy in Parsons. According to its website, its hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sundays.

The St. George Medical Clinic, located at 221 Pennsylvania Ave. in Parsons does operate a pharmacy. Its website lists its lobby hours as 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, and its drive-through hours as 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays, with no hours on Sundays.

The closest Walgreens location is in Elkins, about 22 miles away from Parsons. The closest other chain pharmacies are also located in Elkins.

City Administrator Agnes Arnold used the City of Parsons’ official Facebook page to urge anyone who wants to submit a complaint about the closure of the Parsons Walgreens to call 1-800-WALGREENS (1-800-925-4733).