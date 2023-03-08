THOMAS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two bluegrass/folk bands are making their way to the Mountain State this summer on their joint country-wide spring tour.

On Wednesday, Pert Near Sandstone and The Way Down Wanderers announced their upcoming tour via their Facebook pages. The groups will be touring various cities across the country this spring and will give their final performance in Thomas, West Virginia on May 5.

Pert Near Sandstone is a band that hails from Minneapolis comprised of childhood friends who were raised around the “vibrant” music scene of Minneapolis, per the band’s website. The bluegrass group released its first album in 2005 and features classic Appalachian instruments in its sound such as the mandolin. The band says that it seeks to “hearken back to the old family bands of yesteryear.”

The Way Down Wanderers are an alternative folk band from Chicago per their last.fm page. The band was formed by two half-brothers who met one another for the first time in 2010. After realizing their shared passion for folk music, the pair decided to form a band, bringing in three other members with backgrounds in bluegrass, jazz, classical and rap.

The full tour announcement can be found below: