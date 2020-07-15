Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival canceled for 2020

PARSONS, W.Va. – The 2020 Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival has been canceled.

According to a Facebook post, officials made the decision after a long period of deliberation.

In the post, organizers said they were concerned for the safety of the community and of bluegrass fans and supporters.

The festival looks to rebound in 2021, and the post states that all 2020 tickets and full service campsites will be upheld for next year’s event.

Anyone with questions should call 304-478-3515.

Gov. Jim Justice recently closed fairs, festivals and concerts across the state because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.