Pickin’ in Parsons returns for 2021

PARSONS, W.Va. – An annual music festival is back after taking a year off due to COVID-19.

The 2021 Pickin’ in Parsons Bluegrass Festival is underway in Tucker County this week.

The festival features five different bands performing each of five days to music lovers from around the country.

Festival organizers said the turnout this year is already shaping up to be the biggest yet, and they’re glad to share their fun with many new people.

“We’re a community here, so anyone who comes here for more than one year will tell you that we’re family. So yeah, they want to come back, it’s like a family reunion,” said festival organizer Joyce Bowers.

The festival continues through Saturday night and will feature Grammy winners among the bands playing this week.