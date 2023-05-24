DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A planned power outage will impact more than 1,200 residents in Tucker County on Wednesday, May 31.

The Town of Davis posted on its official Facebook page saying that the outage will impact 1,267 people in the Davis and Thomas area, and it’s expected to last from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Most Town of Davis Municipality customers will be affected, the town said.

The town said that the outage is planned so that Mon Power can upgrade its facilities.

Anyone with questions can call Mon Power Customer Service 800-686-0022, according to the town.