UPDATE, FEB. 6 AT 1:20 P.M.:

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Tucker County High School student has been taken into custody after he made several threats in a group chat over the weekend, according to Tucker County’s superintendent and the Tucker County Commission.

According to the superintendent, a precautionary lockdown was put in place when students arrived at school because of “potentially threatening comments” made on social media over the weekend and brought to administrators’ attention; it was lifted at 9 a.m.

The school district worked with the director of the Tucker County Office of Emergency Management and law enforcement. The student was taken into custody at his residence at around 9:30 a.m. according to the Tucker County Commission.

An emergency detention hearing was held for the student, but no other information about the student or actions taken by authorities has been shared at this time.

At around 10:15 a.m. the school district posted on Facebook saying all students were safe.

At 1:25 p.m., Tucker County Schools posted the following statement:

At 1:25 p.m., Tucker County Schools posted the following statement:

On the morning of Monday 2/6/23 school administrators were made aware of potentially threatening comments made over the weekend via Social Media. School officials in collaboration with local law enforcement and our local OEM director acted quickly to control the situation. The school was placed on lockdown for precautionary measures until such time that the situation was determined to be safe, at which time the lockdown was lifted. There are a lot of rumors circulating on social media currently that are absolutely not true. Please do not add to an already complex situation with non validated rumors. Tucker County Schools

ORIGINIAL, FEB. 6 AT 11:08 A.M.:

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A “potential situation” is underway at Tucker County High School in Hambleton, according to Tucker County Schools.

In a Facebook post Monday, the school district gave limited details, saying it was working with law enforcement, but that there is not an imminent threat at this time.

We are aware of a potential situation at Tucker County High School. All necessary steps for precaution have been taken. All students are safe. We are working with law enforcement and there is not an imminent threat to any of our schools at this time. Tucker County Schools

12 News has reached out to the Tucker County Superintendent for more information but was told that at this time, there is no information it can share. The Tucker County 911 Center and Sheriff’s Office both said the same.