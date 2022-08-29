The sign as you enter the town of Davis, W.Va.

DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A public informational workshop for the Corridor H Parsons to Davis Project will be held in two weeks, the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) announced Monday.

According to a press release from the WVDOH, the project involves the construction of an approximately 10-mile new location, four-lane, divided highway, with partial control of access, and will be a component of Appalachian Highway Corridor H (US 48).

The WVDOH said there will not be a formal presentation at the workshop; instead, a handout with project details will be available at the meeting and on the WVDOH website, and the public will be afforded the opportunity to ask questions and submit written comments about the project.

Previously, a petition to move the proposed route for Corridor H north received more than 1,700 signatures, which is more than the populations of Thomas (517) and Davis (782) combined.

The workshop is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 12 at the Blackwater Falls State Park Conference Room, which is located at 1584 Blackwater Falls Rd. in Davis, Tucker County. Those who need to request disability accommodations, including auxiliary aids, may call 304-558-3931 or reach state agencies at 800-982-8772 (voice to TDD) or 800-982-8771 (TDD to voice), toll free.

Written comments can be sent to the address below by Wednesday, Oct. 12:

Travis Long, Director Technical Support Division,

West Virginia Division of Highways,

1334 Smith Street, Charleston, West Virginia 25301

Comments can also be submitted online here.

According to the release, the Parsons to Davis portion of Corridor H is one of the final pieces of the Corridor H project, which stretches from Weston across central West Virginia, to eventually link up with Interstate 81 in Strasburg, Virginia, and construction is expected to start in 2024.

The public comment period for connecting Corridor H to Virginia is underway and will close on Sept. 19.