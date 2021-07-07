Rep. McKinley makes stop in Tucker County

DAVIS, W.Va. – Rep. David McKinley made a stop in Tucker County on Wednesday and met with law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel.

The group discussed ways to improve funding, recruitment and retention of employees and the issues that face rural county first responders.

Mckinley said the group expressed specific concerns and offered ideas that could improve services.

“So, they’ve given us some ideas that may be in the infrastructure bill. We might be able to take a look at how we might be able to get some language in there that would take care of it. One is, possibly, either in, in wages, that might help out. Maybe tax credits that might work out. Or, maybe it’s a way to streamline ways that they can get better equipment, so they can, they can fight fires that—with equipment that’s safe and, and dependable,” said McKinley.



McKinley also made a stop this week in Preston County.