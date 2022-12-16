DAVIS, W.Va. – Canaan Valley Resort will be kicking off their winter season with the opening of skiing and more on Saturday.

“With the snow guns blazing and a little help from Mother Nature, Canaan Valley Resort is tuned up and ready to go for the holidays,” said Matt Baker, resort general manager. “From on-mountain activities, like skiing and tubing, to resort-centered events, like our holiday meals, New Year’s celebrations, and activities lineup, guests have all they want for a perfect winter get-away.”

New Year’s Eve Fireworks Over Canaan Valley (Canaan Valley Resort Photo)

According to a release from Canaan Valley Resort, besides the ski area opening on Dec. 17, the resort will also host various activities throughout the holidays.

These holiday activities include “ice skating on the outdoor rink, craft making opportunities, family game competitions and other activities,” which start Dec. 22.

Those with reservations can enjoy a buffet on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day from 4-8 p.m. Reservations can be made by calling 304-866-4121, ext. 2655.

On New Year’s Eve, guests will be able to choose between two parties. From 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. those attending “The Family Party” in the resort’s Pine Room will be treated to family friendly music and fun. Meanwhile, beginning at 9:30 p.m., the adult celebration will be held in the Laurel Lounge. All attending will be able to watch the fireworks over the valley floor between 11:30 p.m. and midnight.

For more information, you can call the resort at 800-622-4121 or visit the website at www.canaanresort.com.