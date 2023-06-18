DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Snow Sports Museum of West Virginia held its third consecutive induction ceremony for the beloved industry on June 18.

On Sunday, the Snow Sports Museum of West Virginia held an induction ceremony to commemorate those who have made the industry what it is today.

The snow sports industry employs about 5,000 individuals and brings in at least 800,000 tourists from across the globe every year. Over the last 25 years, the industry has grown to bring in a quarter of a billion dollars in revenue every year, making it one of West Virginia’s greatest treasures.

12 News spoke with executive director of West Virginia Ski Areas Association and board member of the Snow Sports Museum of West Virginia, Joe Stevens, about some of the qualifying factors to being inducted into the museum.

“When we’re looking at the various inductees, we not only take into account if they were an athlete but what they’ve done in 20 to 25. Basically, over a 25-year period we look at what they’ve meant to the industry. They could be like a ski racer or somebody who has done with risk management.”

This year’s inductees included William (Bill) Freyman, Canaan Pollock, Jennifer Rhule, Robert (Bob) Steptoe Jr., Tom Wagner as well as Bobby and Annie Snyder.

To learn more about the Snow Sport Musuem of West Virginia, and to read the bios of its inductees, visit the museum’s website.