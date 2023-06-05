PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police Parsons Detachment is currently searching for two runaway teens from the Horseshoe Run area of Tucker County.

Isaiah Russell, 16 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police) Brooklyn Stemple, 14 (Photo Courtesy: West Virginia State Police)

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, the first teen is identified as Isaiah Russel, 16, who stands at about 5’6″ tall and weighs around 130 pounds. Isaiah has long red curly hair, as well as blue eyes. He also reportedly has Tourette’s syndrome as well as Asperger’s syndrome which causes him to have “tics” of throat clearing and sniffing. Isaiah also reportedly has scarring on both thumbs and freckles across his face.

The second teen is identified as Brooklyn Stemple, 14, who stands about 5’1″ and weighs around 110 pounds. Brooklyn has long dark brown hair, blue eyes with a small mole on the left side of her face under her nose. She also has braces on her top front teeth as well as small scars across her arms and legs.

Trooper C.A. Hawkins of the West Virginia State Police received a direct complaint regarding the missing teens on Monday, June 5 at around 11 a.m. and received the above information from the teens’ parents. Anyone with information is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police Parsons Detachment at 304-478-3101.