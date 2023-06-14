DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A travel website chose what it thinks it the most beautiful campground in each state, and the West Virginia pick is among the waterfalls in Tucker County.

Trips to Discover named the Blackwater Falls State Park Campground in Davis the West Virginia winner because it has so many photogenic locations. The list specifically mentioned the 57-foot Blackwater Falls waterfall and hiking trails like Pendleton Point Overlook and Lindy Point.

The campground has 65 campsites for both tents and RV/campers, all of which have electric hookups. There is a bathhouse for hot showers, a laundry facility and a dumping station.

If you prefer more luxurious amenities, Blackwater Falls State Park also has a lodge, cabins and unique amenities like Tentrr campsites that come with a pre-set and pre-furnished canvas tent.

If you’re looking to visit a neighboring state, these are the most beautiful places to camp, according to Trips to Discover: