Timberline Mountain announces plans for major improvements for next ski season

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Officials with Perfect North Slopes, the new owners of Timberline Mountain, announced Thursday that skiers and snowboarders will be riding to the top on a brand new 6-passenger high-speed chairlift next winter. The brand new Doppelmayr 6-passenger lift will be the first of its kind in West Virginia, officials said. The ski area’s old chairlifts have been removed. In addition, the resort will have a 4-passenger mid-mountain chairlift that will service beginner and intermediate terrain along with easy access to a race course, terrain park, and most trail-side lodging.

Other improvements include a re-graded learning area with a conveyor carpet lift, extensive upgrades to the snow-making system, a fully remodeled rental shop, consolidated food service facilities, and an updated outdoor area, all according to a news release.

Chairlift Placement

The resort, which originally opened in the early 80’s, fell into bankruptcy in 2019 and was not open for 2019-20 ski season. Work to restore the ski area began immediately after the purchase by Perfect North Slopes in December.

“We look forward to participating in the economic development of Tucker County and we’re excited to announce the significant investment in Timberline Mountain’s infrastructure that will take place this summer. I believe skiers and snowboarders next season are going to really enjoy the new experience on this very special mountain,” says Chip Perfect, President of Perfect North Slopes and CEO of Timberline Mountain.

Chip Perfect

Perfect’s family has been in the winter sport business for more than 40 years, operating a resort in Lawrenceburg, In. Perfect is also a member of the Indiana State Senate.

Timberline Mountain is nestled in Canaan Valley and features 1,000 feet of vertical drop and has a variety of terrain for skiers and snowboarders of all abilities, officials said.