DAVIS, W.Va. – This weekend, Timberline Mountain hosted the 62 annual West Virginia Governor’s Cup race which is the Southeast’s oldest consecutive ski race.

Registered ski racers competed in the two-day event racing the slalom and giant slalom on White Lightning trail at Timberline Mountain. The Alpine Festival has sponsors the race for several years and this is the first year the race has been at Timberline Mountain which is under new ownership.

“We’re really happy to be able to host this, this ski event. It is not, it’s unique, it’s unique in how we run this race, it’s a little different than more traditional ski races. So, we have people who have won this race many, many years,” said Angie Shockley, the President of the Alpine Festival Board. “We have a trophy with everybody’s name on it for all 62 races that we’ve had. So, it’s become somewhat of a tradition in the ski Southeast area.”

Spectators were able to watch the slalom and giant-slalom racing with the combined runs from each day determining the overall winners. Those winners will receive West Virginia made glass trophies, have their names added to the 62-year-old Governor’s Cup Trophy, and other prizes.

“There is some really great skiing in West Virginia and sometimes people don’t think about skiing in the south but in the south, there are some unbelievable mountains to ski on, we get tons of snow up here. And so, embracing snow sports here is really important to us,” said Tom Price, Director of Operations at Timberline Mountain. “We’re supper happy to be hosting this, this is a really great community event. People come from all over the state as well as out of the state, and it’s just a really great event to have.”

Timberline officials said they made a lot of snow throughout the winter and stated that they have had decent conditions for the ski event. They also said that skiing is a great way to be outdoors with family and friends just having some fun.