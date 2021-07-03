Tucker Community Foundation holds 31st annual Uncle Sam’s Birthday Celebration

DAVIS, W.Va. – A local organization held its annual fundraiser event at the Bear Lodge of Canaan Valley State Park in Tucker County.

On Friday, Tucker Community Foundation held its 31st annual Uncle Sam’s Birthday Celebration. More than 100 people enjoyed food, door prizes, raffles and more.

Tucker Community Foundation Vice President Donna Patrick said they hold this event each year to give people a way to learn more about the organization.

“We have an Uncle Sam’s fund with the foundation that is a general purpose fund that goes just for helping whatever in the community, but the foundation does so many great things,” said Patrick. “Grants and scholarships. So we’re just sort of a support stem and PR plan for them.”

People who attended had the opportunity to win a $5,000 cash jackpot.

Patrick also said this event was a way to get people from the community back together.