PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — Tucker County 911 officials gave a presentation on Wednesday to county commissioners on its new Computer Agent Dispatching System also known as CAD.

Commissioners said that planning from previous years allowed them to be able to have the funds to obtain the new CAD system they developed and purchased from Motorola. They also said that their first line of response is the dispatchers at the 911 center and the systems they are using.

“We’ve kept updates all along, but the major updates we have funding from our 911 fee. And we are happy that we could make our citizens safer in our county. And we owe nobody nothing,” said Mike Rosenau, President of the Tucker County Commission.

Commissioners said that the cost for the new upgraded system is roughly $700,000. 911 officials also said that the new CAD system allows them to have a flyover map of the area as well as pictures of local houses and businesses. Currently, the 911 center is working with the Tucker County Board of Education to include blueprints of the schools in the system as well.

“Now our responders know an exact location accurate with 30 feet, they have driving directions how to get there from the system itself, they have a street view in the system of the address to responding to, and it’s not just information that the 911 Center has internally they all have it on all their mobile devices,” said Michael Simmons, Director of the Tucker County 911.

Simmons said that the new CAD system can evolve over the next several years and that it will help assist first responders going to assist someone in need. The presentation also mentioned an application called “IamResponding,” which is a program that allows the dispatcher to know who is working and responding to an incident that also works with the new CAD.