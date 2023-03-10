PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Friends of the Tucker County Animal Shelter (FTCAS) is holding an online fundraiser so that it can build a new shelter.

The shelter aims to care for stray animals, keep families and pets together, increase return-to-owner rates, help change policies for animal safety and make life better for animals and people in Tucker County, but its current facility makes it difficult, according to the fundraiser link.

The current shelter was build as a water treatment facility, and although the staff makes the best of it, the fundraiser post said that “at the end of the day – we just don’t have appropriate space for an animal shelter.”

The Tucker County Commission designated five acres near Tucker County High School for a new shelter to be built, and partnerships are already in the works.

The current shelter lacks green space for dogs, vertical space for cats and the roof and kennels are leaking and falling apart. But, early partnerships could make veterinary clinic services and educational opportunities possible at the new shelter.

“It is time to build a new space that is better for everyone in our community,” said FTCAS.

If you want to help the animal shelter reach its $5,000 goal, you can donate at this link until March 27. The FTCAS is also holding a formal Save a Stray Soiree event on April 1 at the Canaan Valley Lodge in Thomas that will raise money for the new shelter; tickets for the event are $100 each and available here.