Tucker County Foundation announces Disaster Recovery Fund to help 8 counties in wake of coronavirus pandemic

PARSONS, W.Va. – The Tucker Community Foundation, which serves eight counties: Barbour, Grant, Mineral, Randolph, Preston, Pocahontas and Tucker counties in West Virginia and Garrett County in Maryland, has opened its Disaster Recovery Fund in response to needs created by the Covid-19 pandemic, officials announced Friday. The Foundation allocated $20,000 from its grant fund to start the effort, according to a news release.

“The Board of Directors contributed $20,000 toward the fund in an effort to provide immediate relief to small businesses and nonprofit organizations in our communities,” said Kelly Stadelman, interim executive director of the Tucker Community Foundation. “We invite other area grant makers, businesses, organizations and individuals to participate in helping with this important initiative,” Stadelman said.

Anyone can give to the fund and 100% of the donations will be used to address the immediate needs of small businesses and nonprofit organizations. Those interested in making a tax-deductible gift can do so on the Foundation’s website.

The Tucker Community Foundation will work with local public agencies, businesses and other partners to identify those small businesses and nonprofit organizations that need immediate help. Grant applications for those who need assistance during this time will be made available starting Monday, March 30, officials said.

“Like you, all of us at the Tucker Community Foundation are thinking of the individuals, families, businesses and communities that are being impacted by Covid-19 (Coronavirus), said David Cooper, president of the Board of Directors. “While we still don’t know how this pandemic will impact our communities in the long-term, we do know that small businesses and organizations are starting to feel the strain today, Cooper stated.

“In response, we felt it was in our community’s best interest to open our Disaster Recovery Fund. Doing so allows anyone who wants to help make a tax-deductible gift that will be used to directly address the needs of our communities, now and in the foreseeable future,” Cooper went on to say.

The Tucker Community Foundation is unable to provide direct assistance to any individual, but can help direct you to an organization in the community, foundation officials said.

Foundation fund holders and advisors can also recommend a grant to the Disaster Relief Fund from their donor advised fund. One hundred percent of the donations will be used to address community needs.

For questions or information on how to participate you can contact Kelly Stadelman at kelly@tuckerfoundation.net or call 304-478-2930.