Tucker County ski resorts come together to light up the night sky with two night parade

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. – Timberline Mountain partnered with Canaan Valley Resort to host a Light Up the Valley light parade on Friday evening. The parade from the first of a two-night event.

The crowd braved harsh winds and snow to see the show.

About 30-40 ski instructors from both Timberline and Canaan Valley went down the mountain together in a slow, winding fashion with flares on the end of their poles to help light up the mountain. From the outside, the routine looked smooth and rehearsed; however, this was the first time the team went down together.

“No practice,” described the Director of Operations, Tom Price. “All the guys who are skiing are professionals, so they know what they’re doing.”

The light parade had not been held at Timberline for several years. COVID-19 protocols have been a natural limitation of what kind of events could be held, so Price has not been able to hold many community events since taking over in charge of the resort shortly before the pandemic hit.

Knowing that outdoor events were better to go along with COVID guidelines, he decided it was time to reprise the classic event.

“Everything is new to us at the ski area since we took it over, so we’re really reinventing the wheel here,” Price said.

The light parade will continue at Canaan Valley on Saturday night.