Tucker County students to return to a 5-day school week

PARSONS, W.Va. – Students in Tucker County will be headed back to school starting Tuesday, but not all at once. School officials have planned a phased reopening for students this week.

That means starting tomorrow, three grades a day will return to schools in the county for one day only before beginning the regular 5 day school week next Monday.

School staff has been preparing classrooms and other public areas to minimize exposure to COVID-19, according to DHHR guidelines.

School officials also said that unlike years past, they do not anticipate calling any snow days this year. They now plan to make those remote learning days instead.