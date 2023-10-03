PARSONS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The fall colors in West Virginia’s higher elevations are already approaching their peak.

The Tucker County Convention and Visitors Bureau said in a Facebook post on Monday that this coming weekend—Oct. 6-8—will be “the weekend” for fall colors in the area. A photo posted alongside the comment shows gorgeous red and orange leaves already taking over the mountains.

Some of the highest elevation spots like Canaan Valley and Dolly Sods are already nearing their peak with the rest of the county expected to follow suit within the week.

The leaves are just a little behind the West Virginia Department of Tourism’s fall foliage guide, which predicted the mountains’ leaf peak in late September. So, with the Mountain State Forest Festival in full swing in Randolph County, and high temperatures expected to drop down into the 50s over the weekend, the first full weekend in October is going to be the perfect time to experience autumn in the mountains.

The portion of West Virginia that is west of Interstate 79 normally sees its peak of fall colors later than the eastern part of the state, so leaf peepers can see the peak in the mountains this week and then see top-notch fall colors in the rest of the state over the next few weeks.

Other top leaf-peeping locations like Fayetteville and Harpers Ferry will peak in the next few weeks near mid-to-late October.