Tucker County’s Leaf Peeper’s Festival canceled

TUCKER COUNTY, W.Va. – The Alpine Festival Board has decided to cancel the 2021 Leaf Peeper’s Festival. The decision has been made due to the rising COVID-19 cases in the area.

The board made the announcement in Facebook posts on both the Leaf Peerper’s Festival and Tucker County Facebook pages on Friday. The post said, “After much deliberation among the board and a long discussion with the county Health Department, we feel this is the safest decision.”

In addition to concerns about spreading infection, the festival board said that they did not want to overwhelm surrounding hospitals by causing further COVID spread.

The Alpine Festival Board is hoping that the Leaf Peeper’s Festival will be able to continue in 2022. The date set for the festival’s return is Sept. 23-25, 2022.