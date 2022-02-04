Veterans, wounded warriors learn to ski at Canaan Valley

CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. – Veterans and wounded warriors accepted the physical and mental challenge of downhill skiing and conquered the mountains of Tucker County.

Canaan Valley Resort hosted its annual Gathering of Mountain Eagles on its ski slopes on Friday. Twenty-one veterans learned how to ski for the first time as part of the program’s adventure therapy.

Organizers said the challenges of outdoor activities build both confidence and comradery for these unsung veteran heroes. “We’ve had veterans who have not been out of their house for over a year,” said Mountain Eagles Executive Director, Woody Aurentz. “We’ve had veterans that I’ve had to talk into this because they have significant issues, physical in many cases. Now, we don’t cure anybody, we know that. But what we do is maybe get a first step for guys to get help.”

George Jackson, a 78-year-old Vietnam Army veteran said the program helps him stay active. “Well for me, I’m an active person. I was a P.E. major, so I was pretty active in playing sports, so with the amputation, this is really a lot of help for me to get out of the house. It was an experience, but I had good instructors, so it made it more easier for me.”

“They take away a lot of memories,” said Ski and Snow Sports Director, Rod Jones. “It’s something for us to give back to them, and I think that they really appreciate the fact that we come out and we give it all we have for something they have already given on the backside. And it’s just a great relationship. All of these guys and girls leave out of here with big smiles and happy faces. They may be beat up and bruised from falling, but you’d never know it.”

If you would like to thank the participating 21 veterans yourself, then head on over to the WVU basketball game in Morgantown on Saturday, Feb. 5. They’ll be recognized at center court before the National Anthem.