CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking for a top tier campground, one in West Virginia made the top 10 on a 2023 list of the best places to camp in the Southeast Region.

The study by the Dyrt, a campground search website, ranked Five River Campground in Parsons, West Virginia at 10th in the region alongside a Louisiana campground that tied for 10th.

The ranking called Five River “the base camp for adventure.” Since it is in the Monongahela National Forest, it is surrounded by mountains, rivers and forests, which make it “the perfect destination for fishing, hiking and mountain biking.”

The campground has 138 sites, including RV and tent camping. Tent camping is $30 per night, and RV camping is $35 per night or $40 per night for the extended package that includes cable TV and Wifi. It also has showers, electric hookups, phone service (for some providers), a marketplace and available drinking water, and allows pets.

Five River is open from April 1 to Oct. 31 and does require reservations. Payments can be made using cash, credit or debit card or check. Keep in mind that the prices listed for the campground on the Dyrt do not match the prices on the the Five River website.

Other top campgrounds in the region that were included in the Dyrt’s ranking were: