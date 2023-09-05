DAVIS, W.Va. (WBOY) — The West Virginia State Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle it says was involved in a deadly road rage incident in Tucker County on Monday.

A Dry Fork, West Virginia man died as a result of the incident, and a firearm was used according to a Facebook post from the West Virginia State Police. It happened at around 10 p.m. on West Virginia Route 32 between Davis and Canaan Valley.

The suspect should be considered armed and dangerous, troopers say. Troopers are searching for a green Toyota Tacoma between the model years 2005 and 2011 that has a missing passenger side window.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Pyles at 304-478-3101.