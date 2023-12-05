CANAAN VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — Fresh powder is one of the things that gets people excited to hit the slopes, and while there aren’t a lot of fresh snow-only ski resorts, those who are looking for it can find it at White Grass, which uses a process they call snow farming to ensure fresh powder for their customers.

Operating since 1979, Chip Chase and his family use an open field that operates as a black angus beef pasture in the summer. Due to the open field, and high winds, for the first couple of years of operating, Chase and his family were frustrated with the land.

“We’re in the open, and when we first got here we didn’t like it, it was, like, so windy. But, now we’ve learned to tame [it],” White Grass owner Chip Chase said.

The way they tame it is by actually catching the snow, as part of their snow farming.

“All the snow is windblown and being pushed across the field, and we put up all these fences that catch it, and then once the snow is caught by these fences, we groom it with a machine,” Chase said.

Even when there’s no snow, visitors are still able to enjoy some of the 40 trails available at White Grass. Sandwiched between Timberline Mountain and Canaan Valley Resort State Park, White Grass does not have snow guns. Chase said the cost of operating the machines is too high and would then lead to drastically raising their prices.

Chase also said that using the fresh snow is perfect for their clientele. “Yeah, we don’t make snow, it would be a whole other world…And our clientele aren’t the snow making type.”

Due to the variety of trails offered, the traffic is spread out, allowing for the snow and skiing experience to last. They have also built bridges and ditches to keep water away and the trails as dry as possible.

“I don’t really love the lift or the feel of man-made snow, Cross country ski is more like hiking, and you can hear the birds and cruise along, don’t have people whizzing by you going down the slope,” frequent White Grass visitor Hillary Berlin said.

To see if White Grass will be open for skiing, you can visit here.